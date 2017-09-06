45162

World  

Fire closes Columbia River

The U.S. Coast Guard has closed the Columbia River to all vessel traffic east of Portland, Oregon, because of wildfire activity in the Columbia River Gorge.

The Coast Guard said Tuesday the closure affecting 20 miles of the river would be in effect overnight to protect personnel and boats from potential hazards created by falling hot ash and firefighting aircraft landing on the water.

The section of the Columbia River was closed after the Captain of the Port deemed it unsafe for vessels to travel the river from Reed Island to the Bonneville Dam.

The blaze that began Saturday also has closed an interstate highway and forced hundreds to leave their homes.

The Coast Guard says some vessel traffic has been impacted and that the need for the closure will be re-evaluated Wednesday morning.

Authorities say a 15-year-old boy is suspected of starting the blaze with fireworks.

The Oregon State Police said in a statement Tuesday that the teen from Vancouver, Wash., and others may have been using fireworks on a popular trail in the Columbia River Gorge area.

Meanwhile, a portion of Mount Rainier National Park in Washington state has been closed because of its proximity to a nearby wildfire.

The National Park Service says the northeast portion of the park was closed on Tuesday afternoon.

A wildfire burning outside the east boundary of the park has scorched more than 29 square miles.

 

