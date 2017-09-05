44110
Passy Pete's prediction

A group of Mainers says Passy Pete the Lobster has predicted six more weeks of summer at an annual ceremony.

The crustacean has been fished out of the Passagassawakeag River for the past three years in a tradition modeled after famed groundhog Punxsutawney Phil's winter prediction in Pennsylvania.

David Crabiel and his business partner, David Brassbridge, thought up the eccentric ceremony as a way to have some fun. Each year, a group of barons flank Passy Pete as he picks a scroll to determine whether Maine will see an extended summer or be greeted by winter. This year's ceremony took place Monday.

Crabiel tells WLBZ-TV Pete's been right the past two years. Brassbridge says they hope to carry on the tradition.

