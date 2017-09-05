44511

Fined for topless Kate pix

A French court on Tuesday fined photographers and gossip magazine executives over topless photos of the Duchess of Cambridge. The court also ordered the defendants to pay damages to Kate and her husband Prince William, but the amount was significantly lower than that sought by the royal family.

The court in a Paris suburb ruled Tuesday that three photographers and three newspaper executives invaded the privacy of the duchess by taking and publishing the photos.

Two executives of French gossip magazine Closer were each given the maximum 45,000 euro ($53,500) fine for such an offence.

In addition, the two executives, along with two photographers working with a celebrity photo agency, were collectively ordered to pay 50,000 euros ($59,500) in damages to Kate and the same amount to William.

The amount is far below the about 1.5 million euros in damages sought by the royal couple. 

Paul-Albert Iweins, lawyer for Closer magazine, called the fines exaggerated.

The couple, who didn't attend the verdict, had filed a complaint after the photos were published in Closer and a regional newspaper in 2012, the year after their wedding.

The pictures of Kate were taken while she sunbathed on a patio at a private estate in Provence.

