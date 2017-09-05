Fires consume parks, homes

Photo: The Canadian Press Charred debris of a home in the Sunland-Tujunga section of Los Angeles.

Dozens of wildfires burning across the U.S. West have blanketed the air with choking smoke from Oregon, where ash fell on the town of Cascade Locks, to Colorado, where health officials issued an air quality advisory alert.

A 14-square-mile fire in Montana's Glacier National Park emptied the park's busiest tourist spot as wind gusts drove the blaze toward the doorstep of the century-old Lake McDonald Lodge.

Outside California's Yosemite National Park, a wind-fueled fire made its way deeper into a grove of 2,700-year-old giant sequoia trees. Fire crews also wrapped 19th-century cabins in shiny, fire-resistant material to protect them from the flames.

Elsewhere in Northern California, a fire destroyed 72 homes and forced the evacuation of about 2,000 people from their houses. The fire has burned 14 square miles in Helena, about 150 miles south of the Oregon line.

In Los Angeles, a fire that destroyed four homes and threatened hillside neighbourhoods is no longer actively burning, but firefighters remained at the scene in case the wind reignited the blaze, Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas said.