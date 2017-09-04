44110
44868

World  

N Korea begging for war

- | Story: 205753

UPDATE: 2:00 p.m.

North Korea's leader is "begging for war," the U.S. ambassador said Monday at an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council, as members called for punishing the country with even stronger sanctions for its powerful nuclear test.

Ambassador Nikki Haley said the U.S. would look at countries doing business with the North — which include China — and planned to circulate a resolution this week with the goal of getting it approved Sept. 11.

"Enough is enough. War is never something the United States wants. We don't want it now. But our country's patience is not unlimited," Haley said.

"The United States will look at every country that does business with North Korea as a country, that is giving aid to their reckless and dangerous nuclear intentions," she said.

The move came as South Korea said it was seeing preparations in the North for an ICBM test and fired missiles into the sea to simulate an attack on the North's main nuclear test site.

Also on Monday, President Donald Trump spoke by phone with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and agreed that Sunday's underground nuclear test by North Korea was an unprecedented provocation. The two leaders also agreed to remove the limit on the payload of South Korean missiles.

The emergency U.N. session was scheduled after North Korea said it detonated the hydrogen bomb and came six days after the council strongly condemned what it called Pyongyang's "outrageous" launch of a ballistic missile over Japan. Less than a month ago, the council imposed its stiffest sanctions yet on the reclusive nation. 

ORIGINAL STORY: 7:51 a.m.

The U.N. Security Council is holding its second emergency meeting in a week about North Korea on Monday after a powerful nuclear test explosion added another layer of urgency for diplomats wrestling with what to do about the North's persistent weapons programs.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More World News

World
40645
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
44864
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
44524


A human centipede race against the bull

Must Watch
This is great! Much better than bull fights.
Ed Sheeran to perform charity gig in Holly Branson’s home
Music
Ed Sheeran will perform an intimate charity gig at the home of...
Monday Eats! – September 4, 2017
Galleries
Get ready for some long weekend eats!
Monday Eats! – September 4, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Let’s all get back to work on Tuesday with full tummies!
It’s hard to stay positive sometimes, so here’s a bird realizing a love of drumming
Must Watch
Now they’ll need to upgrade this bird to a full kit...

42935