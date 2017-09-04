Will and Kate expecting

45162
Prince William and his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, are expecting their third child, Kensington Palace said Monday.

Kensington Palace made the pregnancy announcement as they said that the former Kate Middleton was not feeling well enough to attend an engagement later in the day. As with her other two pregnancies, the duchess is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum, or acute morning sickness. Kate is being cared for at her Kensington Palace home in London.

"The queen and members of both families are delighted with the news," the palace said in a statement.

William and Kate, both 35, already have two children: Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2.

The announcement came at a time when the royal couple is due to mark a milestone in the life of their young family: They are set to send George to school for the first time on Thursday.

Their choice of Thomas's Battersea in south London indicated that the Cambridges were settling into their Kensington Palace apartment, having moved recently from their Norfolk home Anmer Hall.

No details were immediately available about when the third baby is due, but betting agencies were quick to start offering odds on possible names for the soon-to-be-born child in the House of Windsor.

Paddy Power offered 8-to-1 odds on Alice. Also popular was Diana, after Prince William's mother, particularly given the timing of the announcement.

