44511

World  

Old WW2 bomb defused

- | Story: 205712

UPDATE: 10:15 a.m.

Police say bomb disposal experts have successfully defused a huge World War II-era bomb in the German financial capital Frankfurt that forced the evacuation of more than 60,000 residents.

Hospital patients and the elderly were among those affected in what was Germany's biggest evacuation in recent history. Similar operations are still common 72 years after the war ended. About 20,000 people were evacuated from the western city of Koblenz before specialists disarmed a 500-kilogram U.S. bomb Saturday.

Construction workers found the 1.8-ton (4,000-pound) British bomb Tuesday. Officials ordered residents to evacuate homes within a 1.5-kilometre (nearly a mile) radius of the site in Germany's financial capital.

Dozens of ambulances lined up early Sunday to pick up anyone unable to independently leave the danger zone.

ORIGINAL STORY: 7:21 a.m.

German authorities are making final preparations in Frankfurt before experts defuse a huge World War II-era bomb Sunday in an operation that includes evacuating more than 60,000 residents.

Hospital patients and the elderly are among those affected in what will be Germany's biggest evacuation in recent history.

Construction workers found the 1.8-ton British bomb Tuesday. Officials have ordered residents to evacuate homes within a 1.5-kilometre radius of the site in Germany's financial capital.

Dozens of ambulances lined up before driving to pick up anyone unable to independently leave the danger zone.

Similar operations are still common 72 years after the war ended. About 20,000 people were evacuated from the western city of Koblenz before specialists disarmed a 500-kilogram U.S. bomb Saturday.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More World News

World
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
44392
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
44582


Ducks first jump!

Must Watch
This puts a new spin on Duck-duck-goose. -First jump!! ?????????????? pic.twitter.com/TaAVzWVPQH — Awesome Planet...
Mick Fleetwood: ‘Next tour will not be Fleetwood Mac’s last’
Music
Fleetwood Mac leader Mick Fleetwood has assured fans the...
Construction fails that will baffle you
Galleries
These people definitely shouldn’t be working in...
Construction fails that will baffle you (2)
Galleries
Luckily none of these occurred at The Tango’s soon to be...
The fly away baby prank
Must Watch
The prophet at the end makes this!

44462