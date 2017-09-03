Harvey survivors wait, worry

Photo: The Canadian Press Families line up to receive donated goods at a distribution centre in Pasadena, Texas.

The line snakes on and on, along a wall inside the shopping mall, each person in search of help after a hurricane swamped their town. As they wait, they ruminate.

Samantha Cusson, a 31-year-old mother of two, found out just before Harvey hit that she's pregnant with a third. She worries about finding a doctor for checkups and wonders when the Subway shop she works at will reopen. When it finally does, she wonders who she'll find to babysit her girls after the storm scattered those she turned to, and how she'll get to work, since her car was flooded. Her next check will be a pittance, the rent is already overdue, and there are no savings.

Most of all, she worries about shielding her children from the reality that washed in.

"I can't show it," she said of her apprehensions. "They're fine because I'm fine."

It's just past 10 a.m. at the makeshift relief centre in Pasadena, southeast of Houston, and already some 150 people are queued up for supplies. The line stretches through the mall entrance back into a deserted office, where those who wait are presented a checklist of items they need, from toilet paper to blankets to clothing. They'll wind through banks of cubicles where volunteers have sorted clothes into sizes, and amassed all sorts of things — school supplies, dog food, walkers.

Beth Bronikowsky hopes to find a pair of shoes. After her apartment flooded, the 39-year-old sloshed around barefoot until her stepfather found a pair of aqua shoes for her. She already had enough on her plate, having suffered a stroke that has her walking with a cane and making frequent trips to the doctor. Now, she's preoccupied with the loss of most of her belongings, not to mention the growing stink of mould at home.

Her mom, Norma Fexer, says she's lucky to have only five inches of water in her southeast Houston home, but has no flood insurance.

"I feel like I've aged 10 years in the last week," she said.

In Beaumont, two hours northeast, people wait in a mile-long line for bottled water. In San Antonio, three hours west, long waits popped up at gas stations. As commerce began crawling back to normal in parts of Houston, lines formed at fast-food restaurants.