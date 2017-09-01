Space superwoman returns

Photo: The Canadian Press

Astronaut Peggy Whitson is closing out a space streak unmatched by any other American.

The world's most experienced spacewoman is due back on Earth this weekend following 9 1/2 months at the International Space Station. Counting all her flights, she will have logged 665 days in space — the equivalent of more than 1 1/2 years.

First stop Saturday night is Kazakhstan as usual for a Russian Soyuz capsule touchdown, then a brief detour to Germany before heading home to storm-crippled Houston.

During her third and latest mission, which began last November, the 57-year-old biochemist became the oldest woman in space. She performed her 10th spacewalk, more than any other woman. And she became the first woman to command the space station twice.

On the eve of her landing, Whitson said she's craving pizza — and flush toilets. "Trust me, you don't want to know the details," she said via email in response to questions from The Associated Press.

She said her home in Houston is fine, but so many friends and co-workers were not as fortunate. Johnson Space Center in Houston remains closed until Tuesday except for essential personnel, such as those staffing Mission Control for the space station. She said the team was sleeping on cots at the space centre at one point.

"Any trepidations I might have about returning in the aftermath of a hurricane are entirely eclipsed by the all those folks keeping our mission going," she said.

Most of the flight went by quickly, she noted, although the last week has seemed to drag by.

"Once the switch is thrown to go home, time seems to move a lot slower," she wrote.

Whitson said she will "hugely miss the freedom of floating and moving with the lightest of touch" as well as seeing the Earth from above.

"Until the end of my days, my eyes will search the horizon to see that curve," she wrote.