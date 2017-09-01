Lidia lashes Los Cabos

44110

Tropical Storm Lidia lashed Mexico's resort-studded southern Baja California Peninsula with heavy rains, as about 1,400 people sought refuge at storm shelters in the Los Cabos resorts.

Lidia spread rains over a broad swath of Mexico, including Mexico City, where it was blamed for flooding that briefly closed the city's airport. An enormous sinkhole about 30 feet in diameter opened on a street in downtown Mexico City because of an accumulation of water.

Civil Defence Commissioner Luis Felipe Puente said strong winds and rain were already lashing Los Cabos at midday. Authorities also warned residents to prepare for a possible dangerous storm surge.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Lidia could produce total accumulations of as much as 8 to 12 inches across much of Baja California Sur state and western Jalisco state on the mainland, threatening flash floods and landslides.

Lidia had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph early Friday with weakening expected over the next few days as the storm reaches the mountainous terrain of Baja California. Its centre was about 50 miles west-southwest of La Paz and was heading northwest.

The storm was predicted to move northward about half way up the peninsula over the next two day before turning out into the Pacific.

