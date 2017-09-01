44110
SeaWorld seeks protest ban

SeaWorld is seeking a restraining order against three animal rights activists who disrupted a killer whale show at its San Diego park last month in a protest led by actor James Cromwell.

The company wants to bar Lyanne Fernandez, Ricky Chavez Rodriguez and Lisa Lange from the San Diego park and SeaWorld's nearby waterslide park, Aquatica, according to court documents filed Thursday in San Diego County Superior Court.

Company officials told The Associated Press that the three were particularly aggressive but the order would not bar them from its other parks in San Antonio and Orlando, Florida. The court plans to hold a hearing before deciding, the documents say.

Lange said SeaWorld's action is retaliation for the complaint the trio filed to press charges against the company's head of security in San Diego. They said some of the protesters were thrown to the ground.

"I think it's an odd reaction for SeaWorld. Instead of saying to their security guy, 'Hey, you're not allowed to beat people up,' they seek a restraining order against us," said Lange, who works for PETA in Los Angeles. "He really roughed us up."

Lange said it won't stop her from protesting against SeaWorld. The two other activists could not be immediately reached for comment.

