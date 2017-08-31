Thousands flee fires

Photo: The Canadian Press A series of wildfires continue to burn across the Western United States.

High heat across much of the U.S. West hampered crews battling scores of wildfires Thursday, including one threatening dozens of structures in Montana and another that temporarily shut down the main travel route to the Burning Man counterculture festival in the Nevada desert.

Thousands of people have been driven from their homes amid hot weather in Oregon, Montana and California, where a blaze burned 10 homes and threatened 500 more near a hard-hit community and another kept a popular road to Yosemite National Park closed.

A wind-driven wildfire ripped through parched forest and grasslands in southeastern Montana on Thursday, threatening 35 homes and structures and forcing the evacuation of an undetermined number of residents scattered in the area.

The fire that started in Custer National Forest about 56 kilometres northwest of Broadus on Wednesday burned at least 121 square kilometres in a single day. Another fire about 96 kilometres south of the Canadian border destroyed five cabins and five other structures and threatened 130 more buildings Thursday in the mountains south of Havre.

In Nevada, more than 70,000 people were expected at the Burning Man art and music celebration in the Black Rock Desert by the time it culminates Saturday night with the burning of a towering effigy, and the vast majority got there by a state highway that was closed for several hours because of the fire.

"The traffic is moving, but you had a lot of congestion built up so it's very slow going," Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Dan Gordon said of State Route 447.

The lightning-sparked fire has burned about 207 square kilometres and is about 64 kilometres south of the festival. Seven ranches were threatened, but there was no threat to the festival and there were no reports of injuries.

"It's not close to Burning Man at this time," Interagency Fire spokesman John Gaffney said. "There's a considerable distance between the fire and the festival. At this point, the goal is to keep the road open as much as we can."

Interagency Fire spokesman John Gaffney said the heat, expected to hit 37 Celsius again on Friday, was one of the biggest concerns for crews fighting the flames by the air and ground. It's chewing through brush that's 1 to 2 feet high, he said, and high temperatures were expected through the weekend.

Burning Man spokesman Jim Graham said in an email that the local festival airstrip, which is built each year, is open and the celebration was continuing as scheduled.

"At the moment there is no impact," he said.

Elsewhere, thousands of people have fled about two dozen fires in Oregon alone.

In Northern California, Gov. Jerry Brown has declared a state of emergency for a rural wildfire that has forced the evacuation of 2,500 homes.