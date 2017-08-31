43006
19 dead in building collapse

Torrential rains caused a five-story apartment building to collapse Thursday in the west Indian financial capital of Mumbai, killing 19 people and possibly burying more than a dozen others, police said.

Rescuers, residents and police officers managed to pull 30 injured people from the rubble. More than a dozen others were missing and feared trapped beneath a huge mound of mud, broken concrete slabs and twisted steel girders.

The building was one of thousands in Mumbai that are more than 100 years old, with foundations that have been weakened by years of heavy monsoon rains. Last month, another four-story building toppled in the city's suburb of Ghatkopar, killing 17.

Thursday's tragedy occurred in a congested area of Mumbai's southern Bhendi Bazaar area, following the city's heaviest rainfall in 15 years.

Authorities were advising people living in an adjacent building to vacate after it developed cracks following Thursday's early morning collapse.

It was not immediately clear how many people might be trapped under the toppled building.

The building had housed nine families in apartments above a first-floor nursery school, but the collapse occurred before the toddlers had arrived for the day, police said.

