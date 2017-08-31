43006
Tributes to Princess Di

Dozens of floral tributes, photos and personal messages have been laid at the gates of London's Kensington Palace on Thursday as Britain remembered Princess Diana on the 20th anniversary of her death in a Paris car crash.

Royal fans gathered at the palace, Diana's former home, to mark two decades since the princess' death triggered a flood of grief across Britain and beyond. Her admirers began paying tribute to Diana before dawn, placing candles shaped in the letter "D'' at the palace gates.

"We had never met her and been nowhere near her, but I think she touched so many people because of who she was, the way she conducted herself in the context of where she was living and who she became," said Mara Klemich, 55, a royal well-wisher from Sydney, Australia.

Princes William and Harry honoured their mother Wednesday at Kensington Palace, visiting a garden where she would stroll by and ask the gardeners about their ever-changing displays.

The princes and the Duchess of Cambridge met with well-wishers afterward, but aren't expected to take part in any engagements Thursday.

In Paris, royal watchers also gathered at the Alma Tunnel to remember her life.

"It's been 20 years now but there are people you don't forget, and she is one of them," said Sylviane Rives of Paris, who works nearby. "That is what I wrote on a little card for her."

