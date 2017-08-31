10 homes burn in wildfire

Photo: The Canadian Press

Ten homes have been destroyed and 500 more are threatened near the Northern California town of Oroville, a region already hard-hit by fire and a massive evacuation earlier this year caused by damage to sections of the nation's tallest dam.

Authorities on Wednesday arrested a man suspected of starting an illegal campfire believed to have ignited the blaze that has also damaged five homes.

It's one of many wildfires burning across the U.S. West, including blazes in and around California's Yosemite National Park that have closed a popular road into the park, shuttered the iconic Wawona Hotel and evacuated nearby towns. About 58 homes near the park were destroyed earlier this summer.

The fire near Oroville had consumed nearly five square miles and was 10 per cent contained, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said.

Three more communities were evacuated, and firefighters struggled to contain the fast-burning flames Wednesday as temperatures surged into triple digits.

Cal Fire investigators arrested John Ballenger, 29, of Oroville, on suspicion of starting an illegal campfire.