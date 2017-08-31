Funicular to ride again

Photo: The Canadian Press Operator in the control booth at Angels Flight funicular.

Angels Flight, Los Angeles' beloved little railroad, is about to start reaching for the heavens again.

The funky little funicular that carried Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling to the top of downtown L.A. in the movie "La La Land" is scheduled to reopen to the general public Thursday morning.

After a ceremonial first ride by the mayor, the transit system the city proudly calls the world's shortest public railroad will resume doing what it first did on New Year's Eve 1901, ferrying riders up and down the city's stunningly steep Bunker Hill. A funicular, it operates by using the counterbalancing weights of its cars to pull one up while the other descends.

It was closed four years ago after a derailment left a handful of passengers perched precariously above a downtown street for hours. No one was hurt, but a subsequent investigation revealed numerous safety flaws and the state Public Utilities Commission shut the railway down.

To the surprise of the public and the commission — which didn't know the funicular would be used in "La La Land" — Stone and Gosling climbed aboard for a scene that depicted a romantic nighttime ride.

By the time the Oscar-nominated film was released last year, officials were considering plans to reopen Angels Flight. But the movie seemed to give them added incentive.