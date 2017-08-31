43006
43667

World  

Funicular to ride again

- | Story: 205484

Angels Flight, Los Angeles' beloved little railroad, is about to start reaching for the heavens again.

The funky little funicular that carried Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling to the top of downtown L.A. in the movie "La La Land" is scheduled to reopen to the general public Thursday morning.

After a ceremonial first ride by the mayor, the transit system the city proudly calls the world's shortest public railroad will resume doing what it first did on New Year's Eve 1901, ferrying riders up and down the city's stunningly steep Bunker Hill. A funicular, it operates by using the counterbalancing weights of its cars to pull one up while the other descends.

It was closed four years ago after a derailment left a handful of passengers perched precariously above a downtown street for hours. No one was hurt, but a subsequent investigation revealed numerous safety flaws and the state Public Utilities Commission shut the railway down.

To the surprise of the public and the commission — which didn't know the funicular would be used in "La La Land" — Stone and Gosling climbed aboard for a scene that depicted a romantic nighttime ride.

By the time the Oscar-nominated film was released last year, officials were considering plans to reopen Angels Flight. But the movie seemed to give them added incentive.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More World News

World
39725
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
42311
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
44481
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
42722


The ‘Trust Chug’ is the new drinking game where losing means your friend dies

Must Watch
Drink up, Billy Buck Roscoe. Your friend in the beer helmet’s life depends on it.
Daily Dose – August 31, 2017
Daily Dose
You can’t out run today’s Daily Dose.
Daily Dose – August 31, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
The ride is only halfway complete.
Lady Gaga never lets critics get under her skin
Music
Lady Gaga will never let other people’s comments about her...
Just Canadian things
Galleries
Sure, we’re well past Canada Day now, but there’s...

37916
39499