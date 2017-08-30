Water recedes, toll climbs

Photo: The Canadian Press

Harvey's floodwaters started dropping across the Houston area and the sun peeked through the clouds Wednesday in a glimmer of hope for the besieged city. But the crisis was far from over, with the storm doubling back toward land and battering communities near the Texas-Louisiana line.

The storm, meanwhile, began to give up some of its dead.

The confirmed death toll from the hurricane climbed to 21 after a woman's body was discovered floating in Beaumont. Also, the bodies of six family members, including four children, were pulled from a van that had been swept off a Houston bridge into a bayou, and authorities were investigating at least 17 more deaths.

"Unfortunately, it seems that our worst thoughts are being realized," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said after the van was found in 10 feet of muddy water.

While conditions in Houston appeared to improve, the disaster took a turn for the worse east of the city, close to the Louisiana line.

Beaumont and Port Arthur, Texas, struggled with rising floodwaters and worked to evacuate residents after Harvey completed a U-turn in the Gulf of Mexico and rolled ashore early Wednesday for the second time in six days. It hit southwestern Louisiana as a tropical storm with heavy rain and winds of 45 mph.

For much of the rest of the Houston area, forecasters said the rain is pretty much over.

"We have good news," said Jeff Lindner, a meteorologist with the Harris County Flood Control District. "The water levels are going down."

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said the city's two major airports would be up and running again in the afternoon. Farther south, the ports of Corpus Christi and Brownsville reopened.

Nevertheless, many thousands of homes in and around the nation's fourth-largest city still were under water from the record-breaking deluge of 4 feet of rain and could stay that way for days or weeks. Officials said 911 centres in the Houston area were still getting more than 1,000 calls an hour from people seeking help.

More than 1,000 homes were destroyed and close to 50,000 damaged, and over 32,000 people were in shelters across the state, emergency officials reported.