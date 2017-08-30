'Texas can handle it'

42177
President Donald Trump answered Harvey's wrath by offering in-person assurances to those in the storm zone that his administration will work tirelessly to help the region recover from the massive flooding and storm-inflicted destruction.

"We are going to get you back and operating immediately," Trump told an impromptu crowd that gathered outside a Corpus Christi fire station about 30 miles from where the storm made landfall Friday.

The president kept his distance from the epicenter of the damage in Houston to avoid disrupting recovery operations. But he plans to return to the region Saturday to survey the damage and meet with some of the storm's victims, said Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

"This is historic. It's epic what happened, but you know what, it happened in Texas, and Texas can handle anything," Trump declared before waving a Texas flag from atop a step ladder between two fire trucks

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Trump showed "genuine compassion" on a short flight to Austin as they watched video footage of the flooding in Houston. "The president was heartbroken by what he saw," the governor said.

