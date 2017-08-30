43006
35299

World  

Princes pay tribute to Diana

- | Story: 205387

Princes William and Harry are paying tribute to their mother, Princess Diana, on the eve of the 20th anniversary of her death by visiting a memorial garden at Kensington Palace.

The engagement at the Sunken Garden will allow the young royals, including William's wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, to honour Diana's work with charities. The garden has been planted in white and dedicated to the princess.

The royals will meet with representatives from Great Ormond Street Hospital, the National Aids Trust, the Leprosy Mission and other charities the princess supported. Diana's children have promised to carry on her work with charity.

The weeks before the anniversary have been met with reflection in Britain as the public remembers "the People's Princess" and considers her contributions to the country and the monarchy.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More World News

World
43412
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
42311
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
37399
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39850


Dating is a game, and here’s how you win

Must Watch
Stop answering messages. Actually, turn off your phone. Actually just never talk to anyone ever again. Yeah, there you go. You got...
Daily Dose – August 30, 2017
Daily Dose
Proceed with caution when viewing today’s Daily Dose
Weird Wednesday – August 30, 2017 (2)
Galleries
We cut no corners in the making of this gallery.
Daily Dose – August 30, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
*reaches for whiskey bottle*
JAY-Z taking newborn twins on tour
Music
Hip-hop superstar JAY-Z will be turning the backstage area of his...

40444