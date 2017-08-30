42177
Why Houston didn't flee

Houston's mayor has faced questions about his decision not to order an evacuation of the notoriously flood-prone city ahead of Harvey's arrival, even as overflowing reservoirs led several suburbs to move people out.

Instead, Mayor Sylvester Turner remained resolute Tuesday in his advice to residents since the storm made landfall Friday: hunker down at home.

Massive flooding from Harvey forced thousands of rescues that overwhelmed emergency responders. The George R. Brown Convention Center nearly doubled its expected capacity of 5,000, with people seeking refuge from the waist-deep waters that had neighbourhoods resembling lakes.

"I want to say this again, because I guess it's been missed, but you cannot evacuate 6.5 million people within two days," Turner said Tuesday, referring to both the city and its surrounding areas. "That would be chaotic. We would be putting people in more harm's way."

Experts said evacuating during a hurricane is a complicated decision with major ramifications, and none who spoke to The Associated Press second-guessed Turner. Harvey intensified quickly into a Category 4 hurricane Friday, leaving the mayor and others a tight timeframe to safely move out a large number of people.

"This is all the information that's coming into the mayor, and he's got to go, 'Oh my God, what am I going to do?'" said Susan Cutter, the director of the Hazards and Vulnerability Research Institute at the University of South Carolina. "They're damned if they do, damned if they don't."

A study by the state of South Carolina this year estimated that the time needed to evacuate the Charleston area ahead of a similarly sized hurricane would be 27 to 30 hours at its fastest, if traffic lanes in both directions were used.

Moving people from an inland urban centre like Houston — the city alone is about three times larger than Charleston — would require at least 36 to 48 hours, experts said. But Harvey took only 56 hours to intensify to a Category 4 hurricane.

