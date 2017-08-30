43006
44909

World  

Torrential rains halt business

- | Story: 205382

Torrential monsoon rains paralyzed India's financial capital Mumbai for a second day Wednesday as the streets turned into rivers and people waded through waist-deep waters.

On Tuesday, the city received about five inches of rain and it's already hamstrung infrastructure collapsed. Public transport stopped and thousands of commuters were stranded in their offices overnight.

Commuter trains shut down, buses were half-submerged under water and even the deluged airport had to divert flights to other cities. By Wednesday morning, most trains were running but traffic remained chaotic.

According to the Meteorological Department, more heavy rain was expected Wednesday and the local government asked all schools and colleges to shut down for a day.

Every year the city struggles to cope with the annual monsoon deluge, drawing criticism about its poor planning.

Heavy rain warnings have also been issued for other parts of Maharashtra state, of which Mumbai is the capital. A heavy rainfall alert has also been issued for parts of Maharashtra's neighbouring states of Goa and Gujarat.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More World News

World
43744
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
40320
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
43142


Dating is a game, and here’s how you win

Must Watch
Stop answering messages. Actually, turn off your phone. Actually just never talk to anyone ever again. Yeah, there you go. You got...
Daily Dose – August 30, 2017
Daily Dose
Proceed with caution when viewing today’s Daily Dose
Weird Wednesday – August 30, 2017 (2)
Galleries
We cut no corners in the making of this gallery.
Daily Dose – August 30, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
*reaches for whiskey bottle*
JAY-Z taking newborn twins on tour
Music
Hip-hop superstar JAY-Z will be turning the backstage area of his...

36427