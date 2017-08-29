42177
39499

World  

Lost ring found 47 yrs later

- | Story: 205316

A college class ring lost in the surf at a Massachusetts beach nearly half a century ago is back on the finger of its owner.

The Cape Cod Times reports that Patrick O'Hagan lost the Class of 1969 Manhattan College ring while on his honeymoon in Dennis in 1970.

James Wirth was in ankle-deep water at low tide on a Dennis beach last month scanning with his metal detector when he found the corroded ring. Some elbow grease shined it back up.

Tracking down the owner was easy, because O'Hagan's full name was inscribed on the ring, along with an "E'' indicating he had studied engineering. Wirth returned the ring to O'Hagan at his Long Island, New York, home earlier this month.

O'Hagan's wife, Christine Kehl O'Hagan, says they were "thrilled" to get it back.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More World News

World
43920
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
43413
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
45043
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
42722


Man learns how to throw playing cards like a ninja

Must Watch
Sometimes Mike Boyd learns to do quirky things really, really quickly. Sometimes learning those things, like weaponizing a deck of...
Rosie O’Donnell convinced Kathy Griffin to apologize for Trump beheading photo
Showbiz
Kathy Griffin agreed to issue a public apology following the...
Tuesday Meme Dump – August 29, 2017
Galleries
It’s a complicated world. Luckily, we’ve got...
Tuesday Meme Dump – August 29, 2017 (2)
Galleries
The dog lifeguards of Italy
Galleries
In the midst of Italys hot summerswhen the beaches are full...

37916