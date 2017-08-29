Harvey heads for Louisiana

45157
Southwest Louisiana balanced on a knife's edge early Tuesday as Tropical Storm Harvey threatened to inundate the region with potentially disastrous flooding 12 years after Hurricane Katrina made landfall in the state.

Damage was nothing compared to the toll in Texas, but a heavy band of rainfall Monday night proved too much for some Lake Charles neighbourhoods, pushing water into houses that local residents said they'd never seen flood.

Across the state in New Orleans, a large cluster of heavy rain was moving in from the Gulf of Mexico as dawn broke Tuesday, seeming to take aim at the Crescent City.

Lake Charles Fire Department Division Chief Lennie LaFleur said rescuers evacuated hundreds of people from one neighbourhood, sometimes through chest-deep water. In addition to National Guard trucks and wildlife agents' boats, residents came out in jacked-up trucks and clinging to the cab of a semi-truck cab. They carried belongings in suitcases, trash bags or even soggy cardboard boxes.

"We all got stuck back there," said Andrea Boutte, who rode out on the big rig. "Those boats took forever."

"Storm surge is going to be a factor," said Andy Patrick, meteorologist in charge of the National Weather Service office in Lake Charles. "The water is going to be there and it's going to be hard to drain out."

