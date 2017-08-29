42177
44863

World  

Bracing for body count

- | Story: 205299

Crews overwhelmed by thousands of rescue calls during one of the heaviest downpours in U.S. history have had little time to search for other potential victims, but officials acknowledge the grim reality that fatalities linked to Harvey could soar once the devastating floodwaters recede from one of America's most sprawling metropolitan centres.

More than three days after the storm ravaged the Texas coastline as a Category 4 hurricane, authorities had confirmed only three deaths — including a woman killed Monday when heavy rains dislodged a large oak tree onto her trailer home in the small town of Porter. But unconfirmed reports of others missing or presumed dead were growing.

"We know in these kind of events that, sadly, the death toll goes up historically," Houston police Chief Art Acevedo told The Associated Press. "I'm really worried about how many bodies we're going to find."

The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast. With nearly two more feet of rain expected on top of the 30-plus inches in some places, authorities worried the worst might be yet to come.

Early Tuesday, the relentless downpour continued to drench Houston and the surrounding area. Rain fell at a pace of up to 2 inches per hour.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More World News

World
43920
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
44702
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


This brilliant lock is basically unpickable

Must Watch
Bosnian Bill is YouTube’s master lock picker, so it’s always fun when he encounters a lock that he simply can’t...
Daily Dose – August 29, 2017
Daily Dose
Our coolest Daily Dose yet is here!
Daily Dose – August 29, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Get jacked for page 2!
JAY-Z stresses importance of mental health awareness
Music
JAY-Z has urged fans to tackle mental health issues head-on...
Monday Sports Gifs – August 28, 2017
Galleries
We’ve gathered the classiest sports gifs for your viewing...

40087