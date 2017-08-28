Floods up to rooftops

Photo: The Canadian Press A man floats past a truck submerged on a flooded freeway in Houston, Sunday.

Floodwaters reached the roof lines of single-storey homes Monday, and people could be heard pleading for help from inside as Harvey kept pouring rain on the Houston area after a chaotic weekend of rising water and rescues.

The nation's fourth-largest city was still largely paralyzed, and there was no relief in sight from the storm that spun into Texas as a Category 4 hurricane, then parked itself over the Gulf Coast. With nearly two more feet of rain expected, authorities worried whether the worst was yet to come.

The disaster unfolded on an epic scale in one of America's most sprawling metropolitan centres. The Houston metro area covers about 10,000 square miles, an area slightly bigger than New Jersey. It's crisscrossed by about 1,700 miles of channels, creeks and bayous that drain into the Gulf of Mexico, about 50 miles to the southeast from downtown.

The flooding was so widespread that the levels of city waterways have either equaled or surpassed those of Tropical Storm Allison from 2001, and no major highway has been spared some overflow.

On Monday, the city's normally bustling business district was virtually deserted, with emergency vehicles making up most of the traffic. Most traffic signals were out and most businesses closed.

Elsewhere, water gushed from two reservoirs overwhelmed by Harvey as officials sought to release pressure on a pair of dams where floodwaters were at risk of spilling uncontrolled from around the sides of the barriers. The move aimed at protecting the downtown business district risked flooding thousands more homes.

Meanwhile, rescuers continued plucking people from the floodwaters — at least 2,000 so far, according to Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo.

At least 185 critical rescue requests were still pending on Monday morning. The goal is to rescue those people by the end of the day, Acevedo said.

With rain falling unabated, he said there was nowhere left for the water to drain.

"I'm not sure where the water is going because it's just so much that we can't really absorb more in the ground at this point," he told MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

The rising water forced a mass evacuation of parts of the city Sunday and rescuers who could not keep up with constant calls for help. The storm has been blamed for at least two deaths.

Residents living near the Addicks and Barker reservoirs — which were created to prevent flooding in downtown Houston — were warned Sunday that a controlled release would cause additional street flooding that could spill into homes. The rising water and ongoing rain put pressure on the dams, which could allow water to spill outside them if the pressure is not relieved.

Water levels were increasing at a rate of more than six inches per hour.