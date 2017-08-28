42177
Stranded on cruise ship

A North Vancouver couple, along with thousands of other passengers are stuck on cruise ships as tropical storm Harvey won't let them dock.

Rick and Sally Chan left on a Royal Caribbean cruise last week to spend a few days in Mexico, but as their ship returned to Texas wind and waves increased and they were told they have to stay put.

"There are worse places to be stranded," Rick said. "I feel quite sorry for the people that we have been watching on the news in Houston."

Still, he says there's a sense of "unease" among the passengers.

"It's more the unknown," he said. "I think most people are just preoccupied right now with trying to make arrangements."

The crew members are doing their best to keep passengers occupied, but they also have a few things on their minds. On Sunday there were three medical emergencies on board and the Coast Guard was forced to respond.

"Obviously things are in pretty bad shape if they're going to divert us for that length of time," Chan said.

-with files from CTV Vancouver 

