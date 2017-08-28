Photo: The Canadian Press

After months of delays, President Donald Trump is expected to decide soon on the fate of young immigrants who were brought into the country illegally as children as he faces a looming court deadline and is digging in on appeals to his base.

Advocates on both sides of the issue are bracing for the possibility that Trump will halt the issuance of new work permits under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program, a move that would effectively phase out a program that gave hundreds of thousands of young people a reprieve from deportation and the ability to work legally in the U.S.

The Trump administration faces a Sept. 5 deadline from a group of Republican state lawmakers hoping to force the president's hand. The White House, however, insisted Sunday that it had no announcement on an issue the president has openly wrestled with for months.

The deliberations come as Trump has been under fire for his response to a white supremacists' protest in Charlottesville, Virginia. Trump further fanned the flames of racial tension Friday when he pardoned Joe Arpaio, the former sheriff of Arizona's Maricopa County, who had been found guilty of defying a judge's order to stop racially profiling Latinos. The decision drew fury from Democrats and opposition from some Republicans, but was hailed by Trump's most fervent base.

Trump has wavered back and forth on his plans for DACA, which he slammed during his campaign as "illegal amnesty." Since taking office, however, Trump has softened his stance on the issue, at one point telling The Associated Press that the affected young immigrants could "rest easy."

His administration, Trump said back in April, was "not after the dreamers, we are after the criminals." All the while, the Department of Homeland Security has continued to grant two-year, renewable DACA work permits, to the dismay of immigration hard-liners.