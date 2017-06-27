41299

World  

Queen to get a raise

- | Story: 200490

Queen Elizabeth II is set to receive an increase in the official funding she receives each year.

Buckingham Palace said Tuesday the "sovereign grant" will be 82.2 million pounds ($104.8 million) next year — an increase of more than 6 million pounds.

The increase is derived from a formula based on the financial performance of the Crown Estate, which has extensive real estate holdings throughout Britain.

Alan Reid, Keeper of the Privy Purse, said the newly released accounts show that the royal family costs each taxpayer about 65 pence per year, representing the cost of a first-class stamp.

"Consider that against what the queen does and represents for this country, I believe it represents excellent value for money," he said.

Funding levels are also being increased to cover a planned 10-year refurbishment of Buckingham Palace, the queen's official residence. The modernization project is expected to cost 369 million pounds.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More World News

World
43020
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
43411
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
42080
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41318


Dog ignores owner who is going to jail

Must Watch
This pooch wants nothing to do with the drama
J.K. Rowling celebrates Harry Potter’s 20th anniversary
Showbiz
Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling has marked the 20th anniversary...
These companies make their packaging a work of art
Galleries
Sometimes packaging is even cooler than the actual product
These companies make their packaging a work of art (2)
Galleries
It’s amazing that some of these have not been invented...
Miami police show you how to use a Yeti to stop car thieves
Must Watch
Miami PD posts video on hilarious new ‘anti-theft...

40460