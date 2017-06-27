42277
43009

World  

Second landslide hits China

- | Story: 200462

A second landslide struck the village in southwest China where rescue workers have been looking for nearly 100 people buried over the weekend by a massive wave of rocks and debris.

Chinese state radio said the latest landslide struck the village of Xinmo in Sichuan province about 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Government teams were ordered to evacuate the site on Monday after radar detected shifts in the mountain, signalling another imminent collapse.

While no further casualties were reported, the second landslide sets back rescue teams searching for 93 people missing since early Saturday, when rugged mountains flanking the village gave away and buried its residents.

Before rescue work stopped Monday, only three people had been rescued and 10 bodies had been recovered. More than 2,500 rescuers with dogs and detection devices were looking for signs of life amid the rubble.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More World News

World
43020
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
43020
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
42631
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
42631


Who’s billy goat is this?

Must Watch
 
Daily Dose – June 27, 2017
Daily Dose
Enjoy a downward Daily Dose!
Daily Dose – June 27, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
A gallery so awesome you’ll fly through it.
Janet Jackson ‘so happy’ since becoming a mother
Music
Janet Jackson is “so happy” after becoming a parent...
Motivational Monday – June 26, 2017
Galleries
Find some motivation to get your week started!

38020
39499