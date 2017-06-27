Modi full of hugs for Trump

Photo: The Canadian Press

President Donald Trump should have been ready as he met with India's prime minister, an unabashed hugger.

Smiling widely at a news conference Monday during a visit to Washington, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the president's outstretched arm not as an invitation for a handshake, but as a pull toward an embrace. Then he did it again in the White House Rose Garden. Then once more before leaving.

Trump appeared stiff and uncomfortable with the first hug, smiling thinly and patting Modi on the back a couple of times. But it was the same folksy, effusive greeting Modi has used with Trump's predecessor, Barack Obama, and a host of foreign dignitaries and celebrities, from former French President Francois Hollande, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Hollywood's Hugh Jackman.

"Modi doesn't hug just anyone," said political scientist Sreeram Chaulia, dean of the Jindal School of International Affairs in New Delhi. "If you look at the list of people he's hugged, these are people who matter for India's interest."