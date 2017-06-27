41299
43514

World  

Century-old letter in mail

- | Story: 200453

A mail carrier in Lincoln, Neb., faced a difficult task earlier this month when he found a letter sent more than 100 years ago in his pile.

The letter with a 2-cent stamp showed up in the pile of mail Larry Schultz was sorting for his route in the area June 14, the Lincoln Journal Star reported. Its recipient, Grace Wheeler, died in 1947, and her family home was torn down in 1965 to make way for the Nebraska Capitol's south parking lot.

The three-page letter from Wheeler's daughter, Margaret Casady, was mailed from Des Moines, Iowa, on June 1, 1914. It's unknown how it appeared in Schultz's stack and has been sent to other family members.

The letter was slit open at the top, as if by a letter opener.

Lincoln Post Office Manager Todd Case speculated the envelope had been open for some time because of the discoloration where a letter opener had sliced through it.

"Probably somebody found this either in an attic, or maybe in some boxes, and didn't know what to do with it and just dropped it in a mailbox somewhere," Case said.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More World News

World
42699
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
42311
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
41437
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41318


Who’s billy goat is this?

Must Watch
 
Daily Dose – June 27, 2017
Daily Dose
Enjoy a downward Daily Dose!
Daily Dose – June 27, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
A gallery so awesome you’ll fly through it.
Janet Jackson ‘so happy’ since becoming a mother
Music
Janet Jackson is “so happy” after becoming a parent...
Motivational Monday – June 26, 2017
Galleries
Find some motivation to get your week started!

38020