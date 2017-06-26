42877
43143

World  

'Not quite warp speed'

- | Story: 200415

Police say a motorcycle officer who stopped a driver for speeding on a suburban highway north of Atlanta had an 'extraterrestrial encounter' — sort of.

George Gordon, a spokesman for police in Alpharetta, says that when the officer pulled the man over Sunday, a life-sized doll of a big-eyed, large-skulled alien was riding in the front passenger seat.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution first reported the encounter, saying the driver was clocked at 84 mph (135 kph). Not quite warp speed, and Gordon later told The Associated Press: "He did not mention as to 'why' he had an out of this world passenger."

The driver got off with a verbal warning — and some laughs from the officer — who took photographs of the safety-belted alien police later posted on social media.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More World News

World
43412
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
42884
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
41050
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37403


Motivational Monday – June 26, 2017

Galleries
Find some motivation to get your week started!
Motivational Monday – June 26, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Be awesome, okay?
“This is not soccer”
Must Watch
In rugby it’s strongly frowned upon to appeal for any sort...
Steve Carell wasn’t recognized by celebrity tour guests
Showbiz
Steve Carell was left humiliated after he went to surprise guests...
GPS is ‘free,’ and you have the US military to thank
Must Watch
Of course a system for having pinpoint-accurate position data was...

40663