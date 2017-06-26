41717

Cdn makes palace history

- | Story: 200414

A Canadian captain made history Monday by becoming the first female infantry officer to lead the Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London.

Megan Couto led her unit —the Second Battalion, Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry or "The Patricia's" — in the ceremony, an event witnessed by thousands of tourists annually.

"I'm just focusing on doing my job as best I can and staying humble," said Couto, 24. "Any of my peers would be absolutely delighted to be captain of the queen's guard and I'm equally honoured."

The unit was invited to Britain to mark the 150th anniversary of Canada's confederation.

The Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry is based in Manitoba.

