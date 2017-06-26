Guilty in Baby Doe killing

Photo: The Canadian Press Michael McCarthy was convicted Monday of second-degree murder in the death of Bella Bond.

A man was convicted Monday of second-degree murder in the death of a two-year-old girl who became known as Baby Doe after her remains washed up on the shores of a Boston Harbor island.

Michael McCarthy, 37, was charged in the 2015 killing of Bella Bond, his girlfriend's daughter. A computer-generated image of the girl was shared by millions on social media after she was dubbed Baby Doe by authorities trying to determine her identity.

The widely shared image showed a chubby-cheeked, brown-eyed girl. Her body was found inside a trash bag on Deer Island in Winthrop in June 2015 by a woman walking a dog.

The jury had been deliberating since June 20.

Prosecutors had charged McCarthy with first-degree murder, but the judge said jurors could also consider two lesser charges — second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter. Under a second-degree murder conviction, a person is eligible for parole after serving 15 years in prison.

McCarthy will be sentenced Wednesday.

Bella's mother, Rachelle Bond, and McCarthy were arrested in September 2015 after Bond told a friend McCarthy had killed her daughter.

Bond pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact for helping McCarthy dispose of the girl's body. Under a plea deal with prosecutors, Bond is expected to be released after McCarthy's trial.