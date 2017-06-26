Fires rage in Utah, Calif.

Photo: The Canadian Press The Brian Head Fire continues to grow in Utah.

Better weather conditions have limited the growth of a wildfire in Utah that has prompted the evacuation of 1,500 people from hundreds of homes and cabins, officials said Sunday night. In Southern California, a wildfire broke out after a car crashed on a freeway and prompted evacuations of nearby homes in the city of Santa Clarita.

Utah wildfire Incident Commander Tim Roide said in a statement that Sunday was "a good day for firefighters, who were able to have success securing areas of particular concern, including the many structures affected by the Brian Head Fire."

Firefighters on Sunday put in barriers against the flames and air tankers dropped fire retardant in anticipation of winds coming in from the southwest on Monday, officials said. The blaze, which is being battled by about 1,000 firefighters, covers nearly 67 square miles and is 10 per cent contained.

The fire in California started Sunday afternoon in Santa Clarita north of Los Angeles, prompting authorities to shut down all lanes of a highway and send crews to fight the blaze that quickly grew to more than one square mile, fed by tinder-dry brush and driven by winds in stifling heat. One structure was destroyed but authorities did not say if it was a home.

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies were helping residents of some homes evacuate "out of an abundance of caution." The sheriff's office in a statement did not say how many people had been evacuated.

The fire was 70 per cent contained by 7 p.m., official said.