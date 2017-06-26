42868

World  

Fires rage in Utah, Calif.

- | Story: 200378

Better weather conditions have limited the growth of a wildfire in Utah that has prompted the evacuation of 1,500 people from hundreds of homes and cabins, officials said Sunday night. In Southern California, a wildfire broke out after a car crashed on a freeway and prompted evacuations of nearby homes in the city of Santa Clarita.

Utah wildfire Incident Commander Tim Roide said in a statement that Sunday was "a good day for firefighters, who were able to have success securing areas of particular concern, including the many structures affected by the Brian Head Fire."

Firefighters on Sunday put in barriers against the flames and air tankers dropped fire retardant in anticipation of winds coming in from the southwest on Monday, officials said. The blaze, which is being battled by about 1,000 firefighters, covers nearly 67 square miles and is 10 per cent contained.

The fire in California started Sunday afternoon in Santa Clarita north of Los Angeles, prompting authorities to shut down all lanes of a highway and send crews to fight the blaze that quickly grew to more than one square mile, fed by tinder-dry brush and driven by winds in stifling heat. One structure was destroyed but authorities did not say if it was a home.

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies were helping residents of some homes evacuate "out of an abundance of caution." The sheriff's office in a statement did not say how many people had been evacuated.

The fire was 70 per cent contained by 7 p.m., official said.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More World News

World
43020
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
42311
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
42631
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41263


Daily Dose – June 26, 2017

Daily Dose
Remember to stay cool as you browse today’s Daily Dose!
Daily Dose – June 26, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Let this be a reminder to stay off the drugs kids!
Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop criticized by NASA over ‘healing’ stickers
Showbiz
Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop website has been forced to change...
Ridiculous B-ball shots
Must Watch
You’ll never be as good as these kids
Emma Watson hides free The Handmaid’s Tale books around Paris
Showbiz
Emma Watson has hidden copies of author Margaret Atwood's The...

39820