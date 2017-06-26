41299
Hurricane off Mexico coast

Hurricane Dora has formed in the Pacific off Mexico's southwestern coast.

The hurricane's maximum sustained winds early Monday are near 80 mph (129 kph) with some strengthening likely before weakening is expected to begin Tuesday.

The hurricane is centred about 274 kilometres south-southwest of Manzanillo, Mexico, and is moving west-northwest near 21 km/h.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Dora's forecast track shows its centre staying offshore of Mexico's southwestern coast. But swells from the storm are affecting parts of Mexico's coast and are expected to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

