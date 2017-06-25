43096

World  

Harry 'wanted out'

- | Story: 200336

Prince Harry says he once "wanted out" of the British royal family.

In an interview published in the Mail on Sunday, the prince said the time he spent in the army was "the best escape I've ever had" and that he once considered giving up his title.

He said: "I felt I wanted out, but then decided to stay in and work out a role for myself."

Harry is fifth in line to the throne.

The comments followed an interview published in Newsweek in which he said he doubted anyone in the royal family wanted to be king or queen.

He said his family "will carry out our duties at the right time" and that they're "not doing this for ourselves, but for the greater good of the people."

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More World News

World
39730
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
35575
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41263


This guy paragliding through canyons at high speeds will make your palms sweat

Must Watch
The control exhibited by speedflyer Joseph Innes is incredible, but what kind of death wish do you have to have to do this?
Katy Perry makes U.S. pop chart history with third Diamond Song Award
Music
Katy Perry has made chart history in America by becoming the...
‘Mad Max,’ but with toddlers
Must Watch
Two incredible parents took their babies to the desert, pimped...
Daily Dose – June 25, 2017
Daily Dose
This Daily Dose brings nothing but the truth.
Daily Dose – June 25, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Try not to get stuck in today’s gallery.

39524