Capone watch, song sold

Artifacts connected to some of the nation's most notorious gangsters have sold for more than $100,000 at an auction house.

The Boston-based RR Auction says a diamond pocket watch that belonged to Al Capone fetched the most— $84,375 —at the auction Saturday in Cambridge, Massachusetts. A handwritten musical composition by Capone went for $18,750.

The musical piece, "Humoresque," shows Capone's softer side. Written when Capone was in Alcatraz in the 1930s, it contains the lines: "You thrill and fill this heart of mine, with gladness like a soothing symphony, over the air, you gently float, and in my soul, you strike a note."

An autographed "So Long" letter from Bonnie and Clyde sold for $16,250. Bonnie Parker's three-headed snake ring fetched $25,000.

A letter written by John Gotti didn't sell.

