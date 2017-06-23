Electrocuted at water park

43425
Five people were electrocuted Friday at a water park in northwest Turkey, including two teenagers and a 12-year-old, Turkish media reports said.

The three youngsters were caught up in an electrical current in the pool in the town of Akyazi in Sakarya province, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported. The park's 58-year-old manager and his son 30-year-old son were killed when they jumped into the pool to try to save the flailing children, according to the private Dogan news agency.

Employees at the water park later cut power at the resort.

All five were rushed to a hospital in Akyazi but could not be saved. Two other people were hurt after touching metal railings near the pool, the reports said. The children who died were aged 12, 15 and 17.

Police officers were conducting an investigation into what caused the electrocutions, Dogan reported. It added, however, that the park lacked a residual current breaker that shuts down power to prevent electrical shocks.

