Feet burning on pavement

Photo: The Canadian Press Seats glow in sunlight at Dodger Stadium, Tuesday, in Los Angeles.

The main burn centre in Phoenix has seen its emergency department visits double during the heat wave that is scorching the Southwest U.S., including people burning their bare feet on the scalding pavement.

Dr. Kevin Foster, director of the Arizona Burn Center, said this June is the worst the centre has seen in 18 years. Most patients arrive with contact burns from touching hot car interiors or walking outside without shoes.

Foster said one child received contact burns after crawling through a doggy door onto the hot pavement.

"Getting up to 120 really makes a difference," Foster said.

The burns are among several hazards resulting from a heat wave that has plagued Arizona, Nevada and California, including deaths, increased wildfire risks and a water shortage in one community.

The heat wave brought a high of 119 F in Phoenix on Tuesday. Las Vegas topped out at 117, and California has been broiling in triple-digit temps.