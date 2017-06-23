41299

Baby panda instant celeb

The baby panda, who has become an overnight celebrity in Japan, is a girl.

Tokyo's Ueno Zoo said Friday the panda, born June 12, was ruled a female by examining experts. The still nameless cub has been doing well, drinking mother ShinShin's milk.

Giant panda cubs gradually get black markings on their ears, eyes and paws, and the spots were starting to show. The zoo released a photo that showed a pinkish mouse-like creature with some dark spots on its body. Earlier video showed the mother gently cradling the cub and apparently giving it breastmilk.

The cub won't be in public view for months. But the zoo is already drawing crowds in this nation that has an acute weakness for "kawaii," or cute, things.

And Japanese media have been feeding practically daily reports on the little panda as well as footage of children getting excited at the zoo. The public is being solicited to give her a name.

