No one wants the throne

Britain's Prince Harry has suggested that no one in the royal family really wishes to rise to the throne — and that it is duty, rather than desire, that prompts them to continue serving the British people.

In an interview with Newsweek magazine, Harry said the House of Windsor is "not doing this for ourselves but for the greater good of the people."

Harry made candid remarks about being a royal — and his determination to lead as ordinary a life as he could.

"Is there any one of the royal family who wants to be king or queen? I don't think so, but we will carry out our duties at the right time," he said.

He does his own shopping, he added — and would continue to do so "even if I was king."

"People would be amazed by the ordinary life William and I live," he said.

Asked whether he worried that an "ordinary" royal would make the family "too accessible," Harry said: "It's a tricky balancing act. We don't want to dilute the magic ... The British public and the whole world need institutions like it."

