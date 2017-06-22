41299
43388

World  

Mauling bear killed

- | Story: 200083

Alaska wildlife officials say a black bear believed to have mauled a 16-year-old to death during a weekend mountain race has been shot and killed along with three other black bears.

State Fish and Game officials say the bear was killed Tuesday evening in the area south of Anchorage. The bear is believed responsible for the Sunday death of Patrick Cooper of Anchorage.

The three other bears were shot near the site of the mauling.

The teen was attacked after he got lost and veered off the trail during the juniors division of the Robert Spurr Memorial Hill Climb race.

The boy's body was found about at about 1,500 vertical feet, with the bear guarding the body. A park ranger shot the animal, but it ran away.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More World News

World
42632
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
42381
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41263


A dog, a laser pointer and a miniature cowboy are all you need for entertainment

Must Watch
This silly floofer could go on for hours it seems.
Daily Dose – June 22, 2017
Daily Dose
A rotally tockin, sotally tober Daily Dose is here!
Daily Dose – June 22, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
You’ll fly through this awesomeness.
Alex Rodriguez gushes about ‘role model’ girlfriend Jennifer Lopez
Showbiz
Alex Rodriguez has praised his girlfriend Jennifer Lopez for...
Simply stunning car paint jobs
Galleries
You’ve never seen cars quite like these ones before.

38020