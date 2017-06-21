Murders spike in Mexico

Photo: The Canadian Press Police secure the scene where six people were killed in Acapulco in January.

May was Mexico's bloodiest month in at least 20 years, and homicides are up sharply in 2017 compared with last year, new government crime statistics show.

Statistics published Tuesday by the Interior Department said 2,186 people were murdered last month. The previous monthly high was 2,131 in May 2011, according to a review of publicly available records that date back to 1997.

During the first five months of 2017, there were 9,916 killings nationwide — an increase of about 30 per cent over the 7,638 slain during the same period last year.

Mexico launched a militarized offensive over a decade ago to combat drug cartels that plague parts of the country. Homicides fell somewhat after peaking in 2011 but have risen again.

At the state level, Baja California Sur saw the biggest jump in the first five months of 2017. After registering 36 killings during the same period in 2016, that spiked by 369 per cent to 169 this year. There were also significant increases in Veracruz (93 per cent), Quintana Roo (89 per cent) and Sinaloa (76 per cent).