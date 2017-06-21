43096
41630

World  

Summer's 1st day a scorcher

- | Story: 200014

Phoenix saw one of its hottest days in recorded history on the first day of summer, Tuesday.

Authorities issued several warnings about the dangers of the heat.

The first day of summer brought some of the worst heat the southwestern U.S. has seen in years.

Meteorologists said Tuesday's temperature in Phoenix topped out at 119 F, a mark that's only been matched or surpassed four other times in the city's history. The all-time high was 122 F on June 26, 1990.

Death Valley, Calif., reached 127 Tuesday and Palm Springs hit 122, tying the degree for the same day last year.

In Las Vegas, visitors tried to stay inside air-conditioned casinos and lugged packs of bottled water around the Strip. 

Arizona Public Service Company, the state's largest electricity provider, says customers set a record peak usage of more than  7,300 megawatts between 5 and 6 p.m.

In addition to grounding more than 40 flights of smaller planes, airlines have been taking measures on larger jets to reduce their weight so they can safely take off in the heat.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More World News

World
40637
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
41225
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
39831
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
42166


Cricket’s video review technology is incredible!

Must Watch
In the NFL, you just get a few different camera angles and some slow mo. In cricket, you get so much more.
Adele shares a cup of tea and cuddle with Grenfell Tower firefighters
Music
Adele visited firefighters at Chelsea Firestation on Monday to...
Guy with 45 instruments uses them all in a single song
Must Watch
This is the perfect response to anyone who asks why you’d...
How to find any kid playing hide and seek
Must Watch
I’m like, 85% sure that’d work on me even if I was...
Daily Dose – June 21, 2017
Daily Dose
Get excited for today’s Daily Dose!

39260