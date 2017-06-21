41367
Prince Philip in hospital

Prince Philip, the 96-year old husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has been admitted to a hospital for treatment of an infection and did not attend the Queen's Speech in Parliament.

Buckingham Palace said Philip was admitted as a precautionary measure and is in good spirits. He was said to be out of bed on Wednesday.

The palace said Philip was driven to the hospital by private car Tuesday evening on the advice of a physician. His infection was related to a pre-existing condition which was not disclosed.

The queen, 91, maintained her official schedule, giving a speech outlining the government's legislative plan in Parliament, and planned to attend the Royal Ascot horse races in the afternoon.

Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, said in May he was cutting down his public appearances and would not take on new charity roles.

