42598
37039

World  

4 dead in tsunami

- | Story: 199993

Greenland flags were flying at half-staff Wednesday across Denmark to mourn four people who are presumed dead after a tsunami flooded a village on the Arctic island's west coast.

Police spokesman Lars Kirkegaard said Tuesday they are three adults and one child from the settlement of Nuugaatsiaq. Local broadcaster KNR said those missing are three members of a family and an elderly person.

"This is the worst thing that could have happened — the flood cost loss of human lives," Greenland Premier Kim Kielsen said in a statement.

Because June 21 is Greenland's national day, the red-and-white flag with two horizontal bands and a disk, known by its Inuit name Erfalasorput, was flying atop official buildings.

A search for the missing persons was temporarily stopped Tuesday due to fog, ice and currents. 

Some 40 people were evacuated from Nuugaatsiaq after a landslide into the sea on Saturday caused surging water to destroy 11 houses in Nuugaatsiaq. The landslide occurred on a mountain across the fjord from the settlement, authorities said.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More World News

World
39638
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
39638
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
43342
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41263


How to find any kid playing hide and seek

Must Watch
I’m like, 85% sure that’d work on me even if I was hiding from an axe murderer.
Daily Dose – June 21, 2017
Daily Dose
Get excited for today’s Daily Dose!
Daily Dose – June 21, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Glorious achievements and more await!
Tiger Woods confirms he’s getting ‘professional help’ to manage his medications
Showbiz
Tiger Woods has confirmed he’s getting “professional...
Hilarious history memes that should be shown in history class
Galleries
Human history is full of gruesome power struggles, cruel...

42385