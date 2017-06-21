Smuggled guns via library

42877
A Montreal man was brought to the U.S. to face charges he smuggled handguns into Canada, including some that were hidden in the bathroom of a public library that straddles the nations' border, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Alexis Vlachos, 40, was taken into custody in Canada and then arrested by U.S. authorities on May 31 at the Canadian border.

Between July 2010 and April 2011, Vlachos worked with others to get about 100 handguns that had been purchased from licensed dealers in Florida into Canada via Vermont, U.S. prosecutors said.

Authorities say that in one instance, Vlachos retrieved handguns that had been left for him in the Haskell Library, which straddles the border in Derby Line, Vt., and Stanstead, Quebec. The entrance to the library is in Vermont and Canadians can visit the library without going through a port of entry.

Vlachos pleaded not guilty earlier this month in federal court in Vermont, and he was being held pending trial.

He allegedly retrieved a backpack containing a number of handguns that had been left in the bathroom of the library and took them back to Canada without going through a port of entry. 

