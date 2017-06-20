Woods in clinic for pain

Photo: Police photo

Tiger Woods has checked into a clinic to get help dealing with prescription medication for pain and a sleep disorder, and his agent is not sure how long he will stay.

Mark Steinberg of Excel Sports Management said Tuesday he could not disclose the location of the in-patient treatment. He said pain medication at times was the only way Woods could get up and moving during the toughest days of recovery following four back surgeries.

"I'm proud of him," Steinberg said. "He's going to get himself right to be able to essentially lead a healthy lifestyle."

Woods was arrested on a DUI charge in the early hours of Memorial Day when police in Jupiter, Florida, found him asleep behind the wheel of his slightly damaged car, which was parked awkwardly to the side of the road about 15 miles from his house, headed the opposite direction.

This is at least the second time that Woods has sought in-patient treatment. He was in a Mississippi clinic for 45 days in early 2010 when his personal life collapsed over multiple extramarital affairs.

When he was arrested, Woods' speech was slurred and he was not sure where he was or where he was going. Woods told police he was on several prescriptions. He failed every field sobriety test, though he recorded a 0.00 on a breath test after he was taken to jail. Woods had said alcohol was not involved.