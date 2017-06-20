Police shooting defended

Photo: AP Photo/Elaine Thompson A neighbor girl walks past a memorial outside where a pregnant mother was shot and killed.

A Seattle police officer involved in a fatal shooting asked his partner to use a stun gun on the woman authorities say was brandishing a knife, but police audio transcripts show the other officer said: "I don't have a taser."

Authorities say 30-year-old Charleena Lyles confronted the two officers Sunday when they responded to a burglary call at her apartment. Family members have questioned why police didn't use non-lethal options when they knew Lyles had been struggling with mental health issues.

The transcript of the police recording released by authorities shows that one of them said "get back" and "Tase her" and the other officer replied: "I don't have a taser."

The transcript released by police late Monday shows that one of the officers also said "we need help" and they were facing "a woman with two knives."

According to the transcript Lyles also said "Get ready (expletive)."

The initial conversation between the pregnant woman and the two Seattle police officers seemed polite, professional and calm. She let them into her apartment. They asked her about the video game console she reporting stolen.

But the confrontation quickly erupted. A police audio recording has the officers shouting "get back!" and the woman saying "do it! do it!"

Lyles' killing came less than two weeks after authorities say she threatened officers with long metal shears when they responded to a domestic disturbance at her home.

On Sunday, near the beginning of the roughly four-minute police audio recording and before they reach the apartment, the officers discussed a "safety caution" about the address stemming from the previous law enforcement interaction with the woman.

The officers talk about the woman previously waving large metal shears and trying to prevent officers from leaving her apartment, and making "weird statements" about her and her daughter turning into wolves.

Seattle Municipal Court records show that Lyles was arrested June 5 and booked into King County Jail. She pleaded not guilty to two counts of harassment and obstructing a police officer.

She was released from jail Wednesday on the condition that she check-in twice a week with a case manager and possess no weapons, jail records show.

The shooting occurred as Seattle police are under federal oversight following a 2011 investigation that found officers were too quick to use force. All Seattle officers receive training on how to better handle those with mental illness or abusing drugs.